Suspect in Main Street Motel shooting arrested, Spartanburg Police say

Anthony Bernard Wilson

Anthony Bernard Wilson , Jr. (From: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police have arrested a man they say shot another man in the head at a motel early Saturday morning in Spartanburg.

Spartanburg Police say they have arrested 33-year-old Anthony Bernard Wilson, Jr.

The shooting happened around 2:30am at the Main Street Motel on West Main Street.

A man was found shot in the head near room 27, according to police.

Police said witnesses saw Wilson leaving the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Wilson is charged with attempted murder and is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

