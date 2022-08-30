SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday morning in Spartanburg County was arrested a short time later following a chase and crash.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened around 10 a.m. at the Family Dollar on Spring Street in the Arcadia community.

Investigators said the clerk and a witness were able to provide a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle was later spotted on Highway 29 where deputies attempted a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect refused to stop and was chased to the area of Highway 29 and Highway 129 in Lyman where he crashed behind a restaurant.

The suspect, 23-year-old Joshua Nathan Koiyan of Charlotte, N.C., was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Koiyan is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Koiyan is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.