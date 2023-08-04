SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of stabbing a woman at a Spartanburg apartment early Monday morning has been arrested in Virginia.

The Spartanburg Police Department said 35-year-old Jovon Lupa Johnson was arrested Wednesday in Northampton County, Virginia.

An anonymous caller reported to law enforcement in Northampton County that a wanted suspect was at a home on Banks Road in Cheriton, Virginia.

Deputies there responded to the home where they took Johnson into custody.

Johnson was wanted on attempted murder and assault and battery charges in connection with a stabbing that happened at the Crescent Hill apartments on Pineneedle Drive around 4 a.m. Monday.

According to the police report, a 15-year-old called 911 saying that a man with a knife had stabbed her mother.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim inside an apartment with multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Johnson is currently being held in jail in Virginia awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.