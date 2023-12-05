GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County have charged a man wanted in connection with two 2021 bank robberies.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Edward Lee Wheeler was arrested November 19 at a bus station in Plattsburgh, New York.

Wheeler was charged with bank robbery and also had an active warrant from the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said they began looking into Wheeler as a suspect in a December 2021 bank robbery at the CPM Federal Credit Union on East Butler Road following an anonymous tip given to the sheriff’s office in September.

Wheeler was extradited back to South Carolina on December 4 and was interviewed by investigators about the bank robbery.

The sheriff’s office said Wheeler took thousands of dollars in cash in the bank robbery.

Deputies said Wheeler is also suspected in a bank robbery in Greer on November 18.

In that case, Greer Police said the CPM Federal Credit Union on Highway 101 South was robbed.

Wheeler is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.