ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police arrested a man wanted in connection with a domestic violence case who they said was in possession of a fully automatic “ghost gun” and drugs.

According to the Asheville Police Department, 30-year-old Jayleen Marquse Boston was wanted on grand jury indictments and was the suspect in a case involving “severe intimate partner violence.”

Investigators said they found Boston on Old Haywood Road where he was taken into custody without incident Wednesday afternoon. Police said Boston had a gun when he was arrested.

Officers said they searched Boston’s home in west Asheville where they found more than 44 grams of fentanyl, 25 grams of methamphetamine, and a Polymer 80 “ghost gun” which had been modified for fully automatic fire.

Boston is charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, assault by strangulation, child abuse assaultive, communicating threats, possession of a firearm by felon, carrying a concealed gun, and habitual felon.

Asheville Police said more charges may be pending.

Boston is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center without bond.