Suspect injured after deputy-involved shooting following chase in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A suspect is in the hospital after a deputy-involved shooting following a chase in Anderson County late Friday night.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 86 in Piedmont around 11:00pm.

Deputies said the vehicle did not stop and led them on a low speed chase.

When the vehicle stopped, the sheriff’s office said the suspect ran away and was chased by the deputy. The sheriff’s office said the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the deputy.

The deputy then fired at the suspect who was hit at least one time and taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. There’s no word on that person’s condition.

The deputy was not hurt in the shooting, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the shooting.