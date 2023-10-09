GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said that one person was arrested after a car chase took place on Sunday morning.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said that they were chasing a vehicle that had just been reported stolen from Greenwood around 12:28 a.m.

Troopers then requested assistance. According to troopers, the suspect vehicle intentionally rammed into another civilian vehicle during the chase.

The chase continued through the northern part of Greenwood County, the suspect then pulled behind a business, drove through a patch of woods, and ran into the woods.

Deputies responded and provided assistance with a secure perimeter. Deputies said that a K-9 was deployed to search for the suspect. The K-9 and his handler found the suspect lying down in the woods trying to hide himself from being found.

The suspect was eventually arrested.