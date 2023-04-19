OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators found human remains in Oconee County Wednesday, which are believed to be a 2015 murder victim, after the suspect in the crime brought law enforcement to the area.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said the remains are believed to be of 27-year-old Emmanuel Quarles. Quarles was last seen leaving a home in Pendleton in April 2015.

The attorney general’s office said Quarles was last seen leaving with 48-year-old Kerry Cobb of Seneca.

Cobb’s truck was later found abandoned in Pickens County after Cobb reported it stolen, the attorney general’s office said. Quarles’ blood was found in the truck.

Four years after the disappearance, Cobb was charged with murder in the case.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Foothills Search and Rescue, along with the Attorney General’s Office said the remains were found during the third day of searching after Cobb brought them to the area.

The case was originally scheduled to go to trial on April 24.

A plea is scheduled for next week, according to the attorney general’s office.