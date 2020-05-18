Suspect leads police on chase through two Upstate counties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted suspect led multiple law enforcement agencies from Greenville to Spartanburg County Sunday night.

According to Greenville police, the driver was originally pulled over for a license check in downtown Greenville, when they drove off.

Police say the chase ended when the driver rear-ended someone on East Main Street near Tyger River Drive in Duncan.

According to police, no one was seriously injured, and the driver was arrested.

At this time, it is unclear who the driver is, or the charges they will face, but police tell 7 News they were wanted for home invasion out of Greenville County.

