Suspect runs away after robbing Spartanburg Co. gas station

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect ran away after robbing a Spartanburg County gas station Thursday evening.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened at the Lil’ Cricket Store at 1980 Chesnee Highway in Whitney.

After the robbery, the suspect ran away.

The sheriff’s office said a K-9 led deputies to a set of tire tracks near the store.

Deputies believe the suspect fled the area in a waiting vehicle.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

This incident is an active and ongoing investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.