Suspect runs into woods during traffic stop in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are searching for a suspect who ran into the woods during a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a suspect vehicle at approximately 5:58pm near 151 Lincoln Road.

During the traffic stop, the suspect ran away in to a wooded area near Lincoln Road and Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Deputies are currently in the area searching for the suspect.

7NEWS will update the story when more information becomes available.

