GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Friday morning after an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of a Greenville County business.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. at the Bucks Trophy Club located at 450 Airport Road.

Deputies responded to a call that a man was in the parking lot with multiple firearms and shots had been fired.

Upon arrival, law enforcement encountered the individual and an exchange of gunfire occurred resulting in the suspect sustaining injuries.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that one deputy discharged their firearm during the incident.

The suspect was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased according to deputies.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not released their identity at this time.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been requested to investigate the incident.