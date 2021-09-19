Suspect sought in Jonesville armed robbery

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County deputies are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery of a convenience store in Jonesville.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, an armed robbery took place at the Dollar General in Jonesville around 8:40 p.m. Sunday night. A release from the sheriff’s office states that a black male approached a clerk while on break and demanded her car keys.

Captain Scott Coffer of the Union County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect then walked into the store while holding the clerk at gunpoint and demanded money from the registers. The suspect then fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

Deputies and K9 units are currently looking for the suspect.

