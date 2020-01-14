Suspect wanted after 2 burglaries in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a person they say was caught on camera breaking into two businesses in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the first burglary happened January 11 at JT’s Woodshed restaurant on Union Highway. just before midnight.

The second burglary happened several hours later – between 2:00am and 3:00am – at The Corner Stop on Hampton Street near Chesnee.

Investigators said the suspect used a crow bar to break into the business.

Nothing was taken from the restaurant as the register is emptied by the owners each night, deputies said.

A small amount of cash and change was taken from the convenience store.

A witness told deputies that the suspect was driving a dark colored SUV-type vehicle – either a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372 or Lieutenant Ward with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-489-4722 extension 119.