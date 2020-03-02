Suspect wanted after 2 teens stabbed in Mauldin

MAULDIN, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man they say stabbed two teenagers at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon in Mauldin.

According to the Mauldin Police Department, officers were called to The Arbors Apartments on East Butler Road around 5:30pm for a stabbing.

Investigators say 18-year-old Braylon Alexander “Sosa” Jones was involved in a fight and stabbed two 16-year-olds in the parking lot.

Jones is wanted for attempted murder, according to Mauldin Police.

The condition of the two victims is not known at this time.

Anyone with information on the case or Jones’ location is asked to call the Mauldin Police Department at 864-289-8900 (option 9) or email mnew@mauldinpolice.com.