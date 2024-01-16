ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is wanted after officers say he rammed into another man’s vehicle and began shooting after a verbal fight early Monday morning in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to the area of State and Hanover Street around 4:02 a.m. to investigate a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and gun discharge.

Officers discovered that a man was being chased by another vehicle after a verbal altercation.

The vehicle in pursuit rammed the man’s car and opened fire.

The suspect fled the scene. No injuries were reported and no bullets hit the man’s car.

After further investigation, 38-year-old Tony Dale Roberts was identified as the shooter.

The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Roberts, who has warrants for the following:

felony discharging a firearm from within an enclosure

felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

assault with a deadly weapon

hit and run

discharge a firearm inside the city limits

reckless driving

Roberts is described as a white male, 5’11” tall and weighs around 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, a Pillsbury Dough Boy tattoo on his right forearm and a scar on the right side of his neck.

Officials said he is known to frequent the west Asheville area. The police department is encouraging people to not approach Roberts as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at (828) 252-1110.