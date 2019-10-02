Suspect wanted after armed robbery at Anderson Co. store

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Anderson County are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store Tuesday.

The armed robbery happened at the Stop-a-Minit on Clemson Boulevard.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect took several items from the store while making comments about not calling law enforcement and being armed with a gun.

The suspect was reportedly driving a black Mitsubishi Lancer.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2019-15443.