Suspect wanted after armed robbery at Oconee Co. convenience store

Surveillance photo from armed robbery at Key Mart on Stamp Creek Road in Oconee County, December 4, 2020 (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for the person who robbed an Oconee County convenience store at gunpoint Friday night.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the armed robbery happened at the Key Mart on Stamp Creek Road just after 8:00pm Friday.

Investigators said the suspect brought a drink to the counter before pulling out a gun and pointing it at an employee.

The sheriff’s office said the employee’s hands were tied behind her back.

The suspect then left with money in a white 2004-2008 extended cab Ford F-150 pickup truck with a chrome tool box on the back, according to Oconee County deputies. They also said that the passenger side door of the truck had gold trim.

Deputies said the suspect is around 6 feet tall and was wearing a facemask.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.