Suspect wanted after armed robbery in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An unidentified suspect is wanted after an armed robbery early Thursday morning in Simpsonville.

According to the Simpsonville Police Department, the suspect attempted to break into a vehicle at 501 Richardson Street and pulled out a small black or grey revolver to rob the owner of the car when the owner confronted him in between 1:15 a.m. and 1:45 a.m.

(Source: Simpsonville Police Department)

Police described the suspect as s a white male about 5 feet 10 inches tall weighing about 140 pounds and wearing a flannel-type checkered jacket, khaki pants, dark hat and camouflage bandana.

The suspect was driving what police believed is a late model 4-door Toyota Camry with tinted windows, custom rims and an unidentified front vanity plate and possible paper tag.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Simpsonville Police Department at (864) 967-9536