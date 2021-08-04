Suspect wanted after road rage crash in Spartanburg Co.

Robert Wayne Humpheries (From: Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office via Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a man they said caused another driver to crash during a road rage incident Sunday in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Robert Wayne Humpheries, II is wanted on charges of Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and Malicious Injury to Personal Property.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Humpheries was involved in a road rage incident with another driver on Highway 29 in the Converse community.

Investigators said that Humpheries used his vehicle to repeatedly hit the victim’s car, causing the juvenile driver to lose control and run off the road.

The sheriff’s office said witnesses were able to get the license plate number and description of Humpheries’ vehicle.

Spartanburg County deputies said Humpheries lives in Cherokee County and was last seen there but is known to frequent Spartanburg County.

Anyone with information on the location of Humpheries is asked to call 911 or 888-CRIME-SC.