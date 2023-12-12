HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Officers with the Hendersonville Police Department are searching for a wanted suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, following a shooting on Monday.

According to the police department, officers responded to the 700 block of Woodcock Drive around 4 p.m. about reports of a man who had been shot.

Within minutes, officials said the victim arrived at Pardee Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was treated for the non-life-threatening injury.

Investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect, 44-year-old Ronald Winslow Makcey Jr., had gotten into a physical altercation over money resulting in Mackey shooting the victim.

Both individuals left the scene before the officers’ arrival.

Mackey has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials said Mackey was last seen wearing a tan hoodie jacket, baseball hat and blue jeans. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mackey is asked to call 911. Additional information about the incident can be provided to the Hendersonville Police Department at (828) 697-3025.