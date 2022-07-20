ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted for assisting in a homicide in late May was arrested Tuesday in Asheville.

We previously reported that Aric Rashad Harper was wanted for aid and abet first-degree murder for his involvement in the killing of 21-year-old Keith Anthony Mosely, Jr.

The Asheville Police Department said Harper was apprehended around noon by the U.S. Marshals Carolina’s Regional Task Force.

According to the police, on May 29th, officers responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound on Atkinson Street around 3:20 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived, they found Mosely with multiple gunshot wounds. He was sent to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers booked Harper into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $300,000 bond.

23-year-old Kevion Martese Edgerton was previously identified as a suspect in the murder of Mosely. He turned himself into custody and was charged with first-degree murder.