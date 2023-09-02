ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Officers are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed another man Saturday morning in west Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department responded to a residence on East Oakview Road around 11:43 a.m. for reports of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, police located a man with several gunshot wounds. EMS arrived at the scene shortly after officers but the victim had succumbed to his wounds.

He was identified as 37-year-old Ismael Munoz.

Investigators executed a search warrant for 47-year-old Arturo Cordero Martinez after investigating the scene to determine the circumstances of Munoz’s death.

Martinez has been charged with first-degree murder but is yet to be apprehended.

He is described as 5’5” and weighs about 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police mentioned that the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or contact APD at (828) 252-1110.