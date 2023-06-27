SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department responded to a shooting that left a 58-year-old man dead over the weekend.

Officers said that they responded to a man-down call along Farley Avenue in Spartanburg on Saturday around 10:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, a witness told officers that a man was hurt inside the home in the living room. Officers entered the home and found a male victim lying on the floor with a head injury.

According to officers, the man’s injury was from a single gunshot wound.

Now officers have dialed in on a suspect regarding the shooting that has sent shockwaves throughout the community.

Officers said that Melvin Douglas, also known as “New York” is wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Melvin Douglas (New York) is asked to call the Spartanburg Police Department at (864)-596-2065.