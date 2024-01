GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Officers are attempting to identify a suspect who stole an item worth hundreds of dollars from Haywood Mall.

The Greenville Police Department said an individual left Sunglass Hut with sunglasses worth over $900 without making any payment.

Police released the following pictures to 7NEWS of the suspect:

Mall theft suspect (Source: Greenville PD)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME.