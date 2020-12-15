Suspect wanted in connection with death of homeless man in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police released the name of a suspect wanted in connection with the beating death of a homeless man on December 10.

Investigators have charged 54-year-old Jerry Lee Grayson of Spartanburg with murder.

The body of 55-year-old Stevie Young was found lying on the ground under a blanket near a homeless camp in the area of Branch Street on Thursday, police said.

According to warrants, Grayson is accused of beating Young in the face, hands, and feet.

Anyone with information on Grayson’s location is asked to call 911 immediately. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.