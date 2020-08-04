Suspect wanted in Feb. shooting death of pregnant woman in Anderson Co. dies in Illinois

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies said one of two people wanted in connection with the February shooting death of a pregnant woman in Anderson County has died in Illinois.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Russell Demetrius Leshon Calhoun died in Galesburg, Illinois.

The circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately known.

The shooting happened on February 13 at a home on Bryon Circle near Belton.

Sabrina Lowery was 37 weeks pregnant when she was shot inside her home.

Ronnie Gaddis (From: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

She was taken to the hospital where she died in surgery. The baby did not survive.

Anderson County deputies said the other suspect, Ronnie Albert Dion Gaddis, is still wanted.

Gaddis is considered to be armed and dangerous and if you see him, call 911 and do not approach them.

Anyone with information on the location of Gaddis is asked to call 864-260-4400 or call your local law enforcement agency.

Another man, 33-year-old Tamell Nash, was also found shot to death outside the home.

Deputies said Nash did not live at the home.