SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department is searching for a man they said shot and killed another man in front of Sunny’s Market on Westview Boulevard earlier this year.

At around 1 a.m. on March 26, Spartanburg police responded to a reported shooting outside the market. They found Brian Timothy Harris, 21, of Spartanburg, with multiple gunshot wounds in the front seat of a vehicle. EMS was called to the scene, but Harris was dead before they arrived.

On Friday, the police department said they have warrants for the arrest of Donchevell Ja’Von Briggs in connection with the shooting. Briggs is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Briggs is asked to contact the Spartanburg Police Department at (864)-596-2065 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.