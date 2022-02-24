ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man they identified as the suspect who kidnapped and tried to rob another man behind an Asheville grocery store in October 2021.

Asheville Police said 30-year-old Tracee Lakiem Green kidnapped a man at gunpoint from the parking lot of a store in the 900 block of Merrimon Avenue in the early morning hours of October 23.

The victim told police that Green dragged him to the rear of the store, tied his hands with duct tape, and punched him in the face.

Investigators said the victim was able to get away.

Green is wanted on charges of attempted robbery, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault by strangulation, and first degree kidnapping.

Green is 6’3″ tall and weighs 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.