MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person suspected of stealing a trailer from a business parking lot.

The sheriff’s office said the trailer was stolen from the parking lot of Baldor at 510 Rockwell Dr. on December 9.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehlice and driver of the vehicle depicted below:

Anyone with information concerning the theft, or whereabouts of the vehicle in question is asked to call Detective Richard Pittman at 828-652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.