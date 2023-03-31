ASHEVILLE N.C. (WSPA) – A man was quickly arrested after police claim he robbed a bank on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Friday police said Jeremy Quinn McCanless walked into the First Citizen’s bank on Hendersonville Road in Asheville and demanded money from a teller.

After taking an unspecified amount of cash, McCanless left the bank and encountered police shortly after. He reportedly attempted to flee from police but was arrested.

McCanless was charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Communicating Threats, and Resisting Public Officer. He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under an $83,000 secured bond issued by the magistrate.