ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating two men that stole a truck used to break into an ATM early Thursday in Anderson.

Deputies said the truck was stolen from Liberty Highway around 2 a.m.

The suspects drove the car to Community First Bank on Clemson Boulevard and stole several thousands of dollars from the ATM, deputies said.





Anyone that recognizes the men or has seen the truck can contact ACSO at (864) 260-4440 for reference case number 2022-09668.

Anonymous tippers can leave information through Crime Stoppers at www.crimesc.com or www.p3tips.com.