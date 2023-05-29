LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after several churches were broken into and burglarized in Laurens County.

According to arrest warrants read by a judge Monday, New Prospect Baptist Church, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Cedar Grove Baptist Church, and Reedy Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church were broken into or attempted to be broken into Friday and Saturday.

Jesse Hawkins and Sierra Smith have been arrested in connection with the investigation. They have each been charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, four counts of malicious injury to a place of worship one county of petit larceny, and one count of arson or attempt to burn.

Hawkins and Smith appeared before a judge Monday.

“I want to apologize to everyone for my idiotic friends,” Hawkins said. “I was under the influence. I apologize. I wish I could go back and repair everything that they’ve done.”

“I really cannot say sorry enough,” Smith said. “I did something completely heinous and wrong.”

Several church leaders and members attended Monday’s hearing and described how their properties were impacted.

“They had, in fact, beaten the locks and door knobs off the front door and one of the side doors,” Louise Irby, a trustee of Cedar Grove Baptist Church, said.

“They destroyed a complete door frame and interior door, lit a candle, and threw it into a basket,” Hoyt Dorn, a board member of Reedy Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church, said. “We’re very blessed that it didn’t cause a fire or anything of that nature.”

Pastor Joshua Harris walked 7NEWS through Mount Pleasant Baptist Church to see the damage. He said windows were broken, a guitar was stolen, a cross was found turned upside down and a safe was broken into. Church documents dating back to the 1700s are now missing.

“The paperwork can’t be replaced,” Harris said. “There may be a little bit of pain there.”

Church members said their community is now praying for the suspects.

“I hope they find remorse in what they did and going forward that their lives will change and they’ll be better people after all of this,” Melissa Crenshaw said.

A judge set Hawkins and Smith’s bond at $77,125. They are scheduled to appear back in court in August.

The judge said deputies are investigating if anyone else was involved and if other churches were impacted.