RUTHERFORD, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects in an arson investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, a structure fire occurred on Davis Lake Road in Forest City around 9:37 a.m. Tuesday morning. While investigating, a potential suspect was identified as 24-year-old Haleigh Lynn Anderson.

Anderson was seen with another female just before the fire, deputies said. Both women were last seen in a late 1990’s model red Ford Ranger pickup truck.

If anyone has any information about this case, contact one of the following: