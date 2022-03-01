RUTHERFORD, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects in an arson investigation.
According to the sheriff’s office, a structure fire occurred on Davis Lake Road in Forest City around 9:37 a.m. Tuesday morning. While investigating, a potential suspect was identified as 24-year-old Haleigh Lynn Anderson.
Anderson was seen with another female just before the fire, deputies said. Both women were last seen in a late 1990’s model red Ford Ranger pickup truck.
If anyone has any information about this case, contact one of the following:
- Rutherford County Communications Center at (828) 286-2911
- Deputy Fire Marshal Jeff Lynn at (828) 429-3847
- CRIMESTOPPERS at 828-286-8477
- “Submit a Tip” feature on the new Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Mobile App