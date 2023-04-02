WELLFORD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Wellford City Police Department has issued a public service announcement encouraging parents to get involved in their children’s lives after responding to a call Saturday night.

Officers with the Wellford Police Department responded to a suspicious vehicle parked near Ace Hardware around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

When officers arrived, they found two teenagers with illegal narcotics and beer in the vehicle.

The vehicle also contained over $1000 of THC vapes.

According to officers, these are the same vapes that children have been overdosing on and having medical emergencies after using.

The police department reminds parents that THC vapes are dangerous and illegal for kids under the age of 21 to have.