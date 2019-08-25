Swain Co. highway closed due to ‘debris flow’ from heavy rain

SWAIN CO., NC (WSPA) – A western North Carolina highway is closed due to a debris flow from heavy rains, Saturday evening.

US-19 near Bryson City in Swain County is closed in both directions near NC-28, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The National Weather Service said heavy rains in the area are causing flooding.

According to the NCDOT, the road was closed shortly before 7:30pm and is not expected to reopen until Monday.

A detour is in place:

Motorists are asked to take Highway 28 north to Highway 143 west. Then drivers should then use Highway 129 south to get back to US-19.