Swain Co. mudslides: US-19 through Nantahala Gorge to reopen Mon.

Crews finish clearing sections of US-19/74 in the Nantahala Gorge, August 26, 2019 (From: NCDOT)

SWAIN CO., NC (WSPA) – Officials say a highway that was closed Saturday due to four separate mudslides will reopen at 8:00pm Monday, a day earlier than originally expected.

US-19/74 was closed Saturday night after three and a half inches of rain fell on the area causing mudslides in the Nantahala Gorge.

Crews worked around the clock for two days to get the road ready to reopen.

“We are extremely happy to open up this critical highway for the folks who live around here, those who use it regularly, as well as all of the visitors to the area,” said Division 14 Engineer Brian Burch.

“I am extremely proud of our NCDOT crews and the help of our partners.”

Crews will return Tuesday to start finishing repairs such as replacing guardrails, improving erosion control, and resurfacing sections of the roadway, according to the NCDOT.

Drivers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes while those repairs take place.