Swamp Rabbit hockey hosting big weekend, military appreciation, post game skate at The Well

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Swamp Rabbit hockey team is hosting the Florida Everblades this weekend, Jan. 28-30, along with fun for fans and theme nights. Friday families are welcome to take advantage of the family four pack Friday where they can get a discounted bundle, tickets a meal of hot dog and chips for $20 per person.

Saturday the Swamp Rabbits are honoring our military service members with Military Appreciation night. Players will wear winter camouflaged inspired jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game to support the veterans group Folds of Honor.

Buying a ticket on Saturday helps the Swamp Rabbits support the local military community through Hockey for Hero’s and free tickets for veteran to future hockey games. Veterans also get discounted tickets at the box office all weekend. Battle Buddies of the Carolinas is helping veterans take home service dogs of their own to support them. Your donations help with this resource as well.

Sunday you can dress up like your favorite pirate or princess and enjoy a post skate event with the team. Skates are $3 to rent. The skate is included in your ticket unless you need to rent skates. Characters from your favorite princess and pirate movies will be there as well.

For ticket info or more information on the weekend and upcoming games visit their website