GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Swamp Rabbit Trail has new ‘fast lane’ and ‘slow zone’ signage in areas around Unity Park.

Greenville Parks and Recreation posted on their Facebook are hoping these new signs will help pedestrians and cyclists stay safer in the area.

Swamp Rabbit Trail New Signs (Credit: Greenville Parks & Recreation)

The signs are located near the Commons to split the flow of fast-paced traffic and slow-paced traffic, according to parks and rec.

The post said the slow zone route will be the southern side of the Reedy River with a sign suggesting cyclists dismount their bikes.

The fast-paced portion will run along the northern side of the river.