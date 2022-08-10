GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail was vandalized overnight.

Police said a large amount of graffiti had been painted from the tennis courts to the Julie Valentine memorial in the Cleveland Park area.

Officers responded to the location, completed a report and took photographs of the damage.

Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalism

Police said they will not be releasing photographs of the damage due to the obscene nature of the graffiti.

City of Greenville crews is working to clean the area as soon as possible.

The vandalism is under investigation according to police.