GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Saturday’s sunshine made for the perfect first day on the new green line extension in Greenville. This project has been six years in the making and residents testing out the new extension said the transformation has been exciting.

“I’ve been on the Swamp Rabbit Trail for years now and I love it, it’s one of the reasons I love Greenville,” said David White, biker. “It’s my first time on the Swamp Rabbit green line extension and it’s delightful, it’s beautifully paved, it’s quiet, you can have a whole run to yourself, I really like it,” said White.

Leaders said this new extension of the trail will bring an economic boost to business along Laurens Road. People who work nearby tell us it gives them a new lunch break activity.

“We also like to come during lunch at our meetings to stop and go out and take a walk and so the trail’s right here so it’s a great opportunity to take advantage of it,” said Pat Donohoe.

The extension now makes the Swamp Rabbit Trail 17 miles long and as of right now, it’s connecting Greenville to Travelers Rest. Aside from locals, visitors to the area are just as excited.

“What I like to do a lot is walk, and so last year when I was here I walked all the way to downtown from this point but I didn’t have this great trail to go on so we’re looking forward to checking that out,” said Steven Sturm, visitor.

With how much they enjoy the new extension, regular bikers said they’re eager to see what updates come next.

“I really like this new portion of the trail, it’s very shaded as well, it’s pretty nice,” said Luke Whistler, biker.

There are currently plans in the making for the green line extension to eventually go all the way to Clemson University’s International Center for Automotive Research in Greenville.