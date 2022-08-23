GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced a new affiliation with the National Hockey League Tuesday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The ECHL franchise revealed that its affiliation with the Los Angeles Kings is a multi-year deal to take effect for the upcoming 2022 season. With the news also comes a partnership with the Kings’ AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

The Swamp Rabbits announce new affiliation with the L.A. Kings on August 23, 2022 (WSPA)

Swamp Rabbits announce new affiliation with the L.A. Kings (WSPA)

The Swamp Rabbits announce new affiliation with the L.A. Kings on August 23, 2022 (WSPA)

The Swamp Rabbits had worked with the Kings over the past two seasons prior to the new agreement. They were most recently affiliated with the Florida Panthers, and previously the Carolina Hurricanes (’19-’20).

“It feels like day one of the season. I’m fired up,” said Swamp Rabbits Head Coach Andrew Lord. “Having a great affiliate is such a key to success.”

Kings Director of Player Development, Glen Murray, said “Andrew Lord and his staff caring bout the players goes such a long way. We’re happy to be here.”

Greenville opens the 2022-23 season at home against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m.