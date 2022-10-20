GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Swamp Rabbits, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System announced a partnership with Gerber Childrenswear and the launch of the Born and Raised 864 program.

This partnership will provide newborn babies with Gerber onesies if they were born at Bon Secours St. Francis Eastside Hospital throughout the 2022-23 Swamp Rabbits season.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with both Bon Secours St. Francis and Gerber Childrenswear to welcome the newest members of the Greenville community into the Swamp Rabbits family,” said Swamp Rabbits President Todd Mackin. “We pride ourselves as being a community-first organization, and there is no greater way to embody this idea than to partner with two staples of this community and do so in a way that raises the next generation of Swamp Rabbits fans.”

The program started Wednesday and supplies newborn baby families with a Gerber Onesies Brand outfit that features the Born and Raised 864 and Swamp Rabbits logo on the front.

Our entire staff is here to make sure the big day is special and full of joy, so we’re honored to be able to work with our community partners to offer yet another special touch to help make the day even more memorable,” Jackie Mullaney, the nursing supervisor of St. Francis Eastside Hospital’s Mom & Baby unit.

Babies born into the program will receive special offers and take-home packets, including a game-ticket certificate for “Baby’s First Hockey Game” which is redeemable for any game through the 2023-24 season.