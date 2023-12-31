GREENVILLE, S.C. – On Sunday evening, New Year’s Eve celebrations happened all over the country, in Greenville, one of the larger events was the Greenville Swamp Rabbits game.

“Have a good, happy and healthy 2024, have a great family, and want to keep having a great year with all of them,” Mike Szabo, game attendee said.

But before the ball dropped at midnight the folks gathered at Bon Secours Wellness Arena were looking forward to the puck dropping on the ice.

“We are here for the Swamp Rabbit game, something that our family loves to do every year,” Jodie Bowman, Swamp Rabbits fan said.

Szabo added: “We figured this is one of the main things in the area going on, one of the bigger events. It’s a good thing to do for New Year’s before we get ready to drop the ball at midnight.”

Tonight’s game isn’t the usual hockey game.

“Normally we get a New Year’s Day game. This is the first time in a while we get a New Year’s Eve game and it’s been a great 2023 from the swamp rabbits so it’s time to celebrate,” said Mark Shelley, the play-by-play voice of the Swamp Rabbits. “We’re going to shut the lights off, we got glow in the dark jerseys tonight, fans are getting the glow stick give away and post-game fireworks in the area on the ice which is a really cool unique experience.”

The Swamp Rabbits expected around 7,000 fans in attendance.

“This is going to be a massive game for us right, the whole community is out here to watch the rabbits one more time, were talking the whole lower bowl sold out and opening up the upper bowl and really, really brining Greenville together under one roof tonight for some fireworks on and off the ice.”

And those that cheered from the stands, had just one New Year’s wish.

“Hopefully a Swamp Rabbits win so hopefully they grant that for us,” Ryan Dooley, Swamp Rabbits Fan said.