Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – On Saturday, December 2, the Swamp Rabbits will make the holiday season bright with the 2023 Teddy Bear Toss.

The Swamp Rabbits play two games this weekend: One Friday, Dec 1 against the Atlanta Gladiators and Saturday against the South Carolina Stingrays.

You can participate on Saturday by bringing a new or gently used stuffed animal to the game to throw onto the ice following the first Swamp Rabbits goal.

Many stuffed animals collected will benefit Happy Wheels which is a local 501(c)(3) non-profit children’s charity that brings joy to children’s lives during frightening hospital stays.

Riley Smith with Happy Wheels said they deliver smiles, joy, and comfort through brand-new toys and books to every inpatient child at all three of the children’s hospitals in South Carolina every week of the year to Prisma Children’s in Greenville, Prisma Children’s in Columbia and MUSC Children’s in Charleston.

Smith said they push a huge cart to each child’s room and they get to pick their one favorite item to keep and take home.

Through the passion of a dedicated team and the support of a caring community, Happy Wheels has the privilege of impacting the lives of over 400 children each week. To date, they have visited over 100,000 children statewide.

Visit swamprabbits.com for tickets or visit the box office.