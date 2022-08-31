ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – SWAT responded to an Anderson County home Wednesday morning after shots were fired.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Cheddar Road at 9:15 a.m. in reference to a shooting incident.

Once they arrived on the scene, the suspect would not communicate with the deputies, so the SWAT and Negotiation Teams were brought in.

Deputies said the scene is very active as SWAT is trying to get in touch with the suspect.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.