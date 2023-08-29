ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that a wanted man was arrested after a barricade incident on Tuesday.

Deputies said that they were attempting to serve warrants on James King,43, that were issued from Pickens County.

According to deputies, King would not come out of the house which initiated a barricade situation.

Deputies said that Anderson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, EOD, and negotiators then responded along Davis Street in Williamston a little after 5 p.m.

King was arrested without incident and transported to the Pickens County Detention Center.

