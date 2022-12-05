GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – SWAT is responding to shots fired Monday morning in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received reports of someone firing gunshots at 5 a.m. As deputies arrived on the scene they too heard the shots.

Deputies are concentrating their efforts on Mayo Drive.

The sheriff’s office said deputies have not located any victims and there is no description of any subjects.

SWAT has also been requested for assistance at the scene.