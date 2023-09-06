SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been arrested after a SWAT situation Wednesday afternoon at a Simpsonville apartment complex.

Officials said there was an “active investigation” at the Parkside At Main apartment complex off of SE Main Street just south of downtown Simpsonville.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said their SWAT team was called to the apartments to assist.

The Simpsonville Police Department said they were able arrest Davious Trayvon Crenshaw without incident on charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and kidnapping.

According to warrants, Crenshaw put a gun to the victim’s forehead, pushed them to the ground, and took their phone when the victim attempted to call 911.

When the victim tried to escape, warrants stated that Crenshaw got on top of them and began to choke them.

Crenshaw was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center.