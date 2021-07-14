1 arrested after SWAT, US Marshals serve warrants on Old Green Pond Rd. in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County SWAT team served warrants with the US Marshal Service on a wanted person in Anderson County Wednesday.

We previously reported deputies responded to Orr Ashely Road in Honea Path in regards to a drive by shooting on May 24.

During an ongoing investigation, deputies signed arrest warrants for Kenyatta Pruitt, as well as co-defendants Alyssa Leach and Maggie McClure.

Kenyatta Pruitt (Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Alyssa Leach and Maggie McClure (Source: Anderson County Detention Center)

Pruitt was taken into custody without incident after a short standoff with SWAT personnel on Old Green Pond Road, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Pruitt is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Pruitt is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.

According to jail records, Leach was arrested on May 26 for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. McClure was arrested On July 12 for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. They are both in the Anderson County Detention Center.